Optimus Finance Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.66 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.66 crore in March 2021 up 4.56% from Rs. 12.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 down 39.71% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021 down 37.14% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2020.

Optimus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2020.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 25.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 17.92% over the last 12 months.