Optimus Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.49 crore, down 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.49 crore in June 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 22.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 15.53% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2023 down 33.12% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2022.

Optimus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 75.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 82.48% over the last 12 months.