English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Optimus Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.49 crore, down 3.97% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optimus Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.49 crore in June 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 22.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 15.53% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2023 down 33.12% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2022.

    Optimus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.

    Optimus Finance shares closed at 75.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 82.48% over the last 12 months.

    Optimus Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.3222.4021.94
    Other Operating Income0.172.770.44
    Total Income From Operations21.4925.1722.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.4318.3018.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.330.36--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-0.08-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.101.12
    Depreciation0.310.310.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.641.831.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.653.371.24
    Other Income0.16-1.521.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.811.852.86
    Interest0.320.290.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.491.562.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.491.562.46
    Tax0.030.120.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.471.442.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.471.442.13
    Minority Interest-0.50-0.48-0.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.960.961.14
    Equity Share Capital7.477.475.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.291.142.05
    Diluted EPS1.291.142.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.291.142.05
    Diluted EPS1.291.142.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Optimus Finance #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 03:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!