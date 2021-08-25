Optimus Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, up 53.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in June 2021 up 53.69% from Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 90.25% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021 up 21.92% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2020.

Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2020.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 30.05 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)