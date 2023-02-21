Optimus Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 50.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in December 2022 up 50.08% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 101.09% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 51.18% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.