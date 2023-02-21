Optimus Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 50.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in December 2022 up 50.08% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 101.09% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 51.18% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2021.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 65.20 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.64% returns over the last 6 months and 90.09% over the last 12 months.