    Optimus Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 50.08% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optimus Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in December 2022 up 50.08% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 101.09% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 51.18% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

    Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2021.

    Optimus Finance shares closed at 65.20 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.64% returns over the last 6 months and 90.09% over the last 12 months.

    Optimus Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.2128.2114.96
    Other Operating Income0.700.620.97
    Total Income From Operations23.9128.8415.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1715.1311.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.479.620.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.36-0.700.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.101.02
    Depreciation0.330.330.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.181.120.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.252.241.23
    Other Income0.990.450.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.242.691.39
    Interest0.480.460.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.752.231.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.752.231.10
    Tax-0.020.190.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.772.041.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.772.041.01
    Minority Interest-0.65-0.75-0.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.131.290.56
    Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.022.321.01
    Diluted EPS1.982.321.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.022.321.01
    Diluted EPS1.982.321.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

