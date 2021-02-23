English
Optimus Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore, up 89.48% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optimus Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore in December 2020 up 89.48% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 up 12.32% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2019.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 25.45 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.05% returns over the last 6 months

Optimus Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.4514.067.63
Other Operating Income0.010.00--
Total Income From Operations14.4614.067.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----16.02
Purchase of Traded Goods11.1211.95-9.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.25-2.19-0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.191.090.40
Depreciation0.320.300.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.031.140.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.061.760.60
Other Income0.180.160.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.231.930.89
Interest0.360.310.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.871.620.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.871.620.76
Tax0.080.140.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.801.470.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.801.470.70
Minority Interest-0.28-0.63-0.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.520.850.46
Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.931.520.83
Diluted EPS0.931.520.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.931.520.83
Diluted EPS0.931.520.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:22 pm

