    Optiemus Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.31 crore, up 38.01% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Optiemus Infracom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.31 crore in September 2022 up 38.01% from Rs. 92.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 up 26.4% from Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in September 2022 up 0.76% from Rs. 6.59 crore in September 2021.

    Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.

    Optiemus Infra shares closed at 226.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.17% returns over the last 6 months and -26.42% over the last 12 months.

    Optiemus Infracom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.31144.9592.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.31144.9592.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods122.92136.8187.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.961.66-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.431.151.14
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.911.942.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.083.382.63
    Other Income5.566.603.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.639.986.57
    Interest0.010.511.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.629.475.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.629.475.47
    Tax1.672.391.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.957.083.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.957.083.92
    Equity Share Capital85.8185.8185.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.730.830.45
    Diluted EPS1.730.830.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.730.830.45
    Diluted EPS1.730.830.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm