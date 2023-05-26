Optiemus Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.70 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.70 crore in March 2023 up 9.62% from Rs. 160.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.67 crore in March 2023 up 120.45% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.41 crore in March 2023 up 90.75% from Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2022.

Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

Optiemus Infra shares closed at 235.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -16.48% over the last 12 months.