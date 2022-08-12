Optiemus Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore, up 200.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore in June 2022 up 200.22% from Rs. 48.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022 up 405.51% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2022 up 240.96% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.

Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

Optiemus Infra shares closed at 252.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.94% returns over the last 6 months and 75.81% over the last 12 months.