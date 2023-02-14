Optiemus Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.32 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.32 crore in December 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 128.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 up 15.74% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 27.49% from Rs. 9.13 crore in December 2021.