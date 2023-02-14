English
    Optiemus Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.32 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Optiemus Infracom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.32 crore in December 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 128.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 up 15.74% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 27.49% from Rs. 9.13 crore in December 2021.

    Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

    Optiemus Infra shares closed at 295.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.52% returns over the last 6 months and 0.10% over the last 12 months.

    Optiemus Infracom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.32128.31128.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.32128.31128.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods143.01122.92123.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.320.960.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.431.11
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.301.912.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.251.080.30
    Other Income2.355.568.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.616.639.12
    Interest0.630.010.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.976.628.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.976.628.27
    Tax-1.121.672.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.094.956.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.094.956.13
    Equity Share Capital85.8685.8185.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.821.730.72
    Diluted EPS0.821.730.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.821.730.72
    Diluted EPS0.821.730.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Optiemus Infra #Optiemus Infracom #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:00 am