Optiemus Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.32 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.32 crore in December 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 128.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 up 15.74% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 27.49% from Rs. 9.13 crore in December 2021.

Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Optiemus Infra shares closed at 295.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.52% returns over the last 6 months and 0.10% over the last 12 months.