 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Optiemus Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.87 crore, up 213.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optiemus Infracom are:

Net Sales at Rs 300.87 crore in September 2022 up 213.47% from Rs. 95.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2022 up 242.95% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2022 up 380.8% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2021.

Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

Optiemus Infra shares closed at 237.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.71% returns over the last 6 months and -22.05% over the last 12 months.

Optiemus Infracom
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 300.87 205.83 95.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 300.87 205.83 95.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 176.27 69.93 3.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 119.31 140.42 87.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.76 -17.75 -1.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.99 7.15 2.33
Depreciation 5.01 1.54 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.04 6.56 2.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.01 -2.00 0.36
Other Income 8.01 9.04 2.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.02 7.03 2.93
Interest 1.19 1.07 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.83 5.96 1.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.83 5.96 1.84
Tax 3.06 1.22 -0.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.77 4.75 2.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.77 4.75 2.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.67 0.23 -0.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.10 4.98 2.07
Equity Share Capital 85.81 85.81 85.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.58 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.58 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.58 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.58 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Optiemus Infra #Optiemus Infracom #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.