English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Optiemus Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.87 crore, up 213.47% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optiemus Infracom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 300.87 crore in September 2022 up 213.47% from Rs. 95.98 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2022 up 242.95% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2022 up 380.8% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2021.

    Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

    Close

    Optiemus Infra shares closed at 237.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.71% returns over the last 6 months and -22.05% over the last 12 months.

    Optiemus Infracom
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations300.87205.8395.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations300.87205.8395.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.2769.933.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods119.31140.4287.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.76-17.75-1.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.997.152.33
    Depreciation5.011.540.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.046.562.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.01-2.000.36
    Other Income8.019.042.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.027.032.93
    Interest1.191.071.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.835.961.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.835.961.84
    Tax3.061.22-0.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.774.752.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.774.752.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.670.23-0.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.104.982.07
    Equity Share Capital85.8185.8185.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.580.24
    Diluted EPS0.830.580.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.580.24
    Diluted EPS0.830.580.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Optiemus Infra #Optiemus Infracom #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am