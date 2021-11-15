Optiemus Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.98 crore, up 103.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.98 crore in September 2021 up 103.13% from Rs. 47.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021 up 4040% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2021 down 50.98% from Rs. 7.65 crore in September 2020.

Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Optiemus Infra shares closed at 306.25 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 119.30% returns over the last 6 months and 205.94% over the last 12 months.