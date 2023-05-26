English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Optiemus Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 340.50 crore, up 75.06% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optiemus Infracom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 340.50 crore in March 2023 up 75.06% from Rs. 194.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2023 up 508.6% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.17 crore in March 2023 up 228.09% from Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2022.

    Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

    Optiemus Infra shares closed at 235.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -14.38% over the last 12 months.

    Optiemus Infracom
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations340.50326.68194.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations340.50326.68194.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.47186.347.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods140.38146.01179.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.24-37.39-1.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2710.383.38
    Depreciation3.732.694.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.575.1822.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.6713.47-21.33
    Other Income34.112.8927.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4416.375.73
    Interest1.571.982.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.8714.393.51
    Exceptional Items----0.60
    P/L Before Tax27.8714.394.11
    Tax6.490.493.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.3813.901.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.3813.901.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.16-1.321.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.2212.572.83
    Equity Share Capital85.8685.8685.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.011.460.33
    Diluted EPS2.001.450.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.011.460.33
    Diluted EPS2.001.450.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 26, 2023