Optiemus Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.50 crore, up 104.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.50 crore in March 2022 up 104.14% from Rs. 95.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 97.2% from Rs. 101.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2022 down 18.66% from Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2021.

Optiemus Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.78 in March 2021.

Optiemus Infra shares closed at 290.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months and 109.37% over the last 12 months.