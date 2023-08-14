Optiemus Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.58 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.58 crore in June 2023 up 36.8% from Rs. 205.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.39 crore in June 2023 up 88.64% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2023 up 70.13% from Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2022.

Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

Optiemus Infra shares closed at 238.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.03% returns over the last 6 months and -5.39% over the last 12 months.