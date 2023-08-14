English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Optiemus Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.58 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optiemus Infracom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 281.58 crore in June 2023 up 36.8% from Rs. 205.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.39 crore in June 2023 up 88.64% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2023 up 70.13% from Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2022.

    Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

    Optiemus Infra shares closed at 238.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.03% returns over the last 6 months and -5.39% over the last 12 months.

    Optiemus Infracom
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations281.58340.50205.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations281.58340.50205.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.25151.4769.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods159.28140.38140.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.38-12.24-17.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5111.277.15
    Depreciation3.893.731.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.7350.576.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.53-4.67-2.00
    Other Income1.1634.119.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6929.447.03
    Interest1.271.571.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.4227.875.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.4227.875.96
    Tax2.586.491.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.8421.384.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.8421.384.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.55-4.160.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.3917.224.98
    Equity Share Capital85.8685.8685.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.092.010.58
    Diluted EPS1.082.000.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.092.010.58
    Diluted EPS1.082.000.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Optiemus Infra #Optiemus Infracom #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!