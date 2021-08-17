Optiemus Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.28 crore, up 113.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.28 crore in June 2021 up 113.25% from Rs. 22.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021 up 105.64% from Rs. 9.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2021 up 956.1% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

Optiemus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2020.

Optiemus Infra shares closed at 143.50 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.39% returns over the last 6 months and 322.06% over the last 12 months.