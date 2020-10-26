Onward Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.19 crore, down 8.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.19 crore in September 2020 down 8.36% from Rs. 30.77 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in September 2020 up 55.61% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in September 2020 up 9.84% from Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2019.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2019.

Onward Tech shares closed at 65.60 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.24% returns over the last 6 months and 1.08% over the last 12 months.