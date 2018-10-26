Onward Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore, up 9.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore in September 2018 up 9.85% from Rs. 27.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2018 up 127.46% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2018 up 66.76% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2017.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2017.

Onward Tech shares closed at 56.90 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.37% returns over the last 6 months and -58.04% over the last 12 months.