Onward Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.13 crore, up 34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.13 crore in June 2022 up 34% from Rs. 51.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022 up 564.3% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022 up 341.67% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2021.

Onward Tech shares closed at 293.05 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.30% over the last 12 months.