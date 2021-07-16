Onward Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.59 crore, up 105.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.59 crore in June 2021 up 105.81% from Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 down 154.35% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021 down 64.63% from Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2020.

Onward Tech shares closed at 245.50 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.28% returns over the last 6 months and 293.43% over the last 12 months.