Onward Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.59 crore, up 105.81% Y-o-Y
July 16, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.59 crore in June 2021 up 105.81% from Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 down 154.35% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021 down 64.63% from Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2020.
Onward Tech shares closed at 245.50 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.28% returns over the last 6 months and 293.43% over the last 12 months.
|Onward Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.59
|49.71
|25.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.59
|49.71
|25.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.74
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.38
|34.77
|17.26
|Depreciation
|2.17
|2.21
|2.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.70
|9.05
|3.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.65
|1.94
|1.66
|Other Income
|1.04
|2.48
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|4.42
|2.06
|Interest
|0.22
|0.38
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|4.04
|1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|4.04
|1.50
|Tax
|-0.22
|1.07
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|2.97
|1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|2.97
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|17.49
|16.34
|16.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.82
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.75
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|1.82
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.75
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited