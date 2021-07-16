MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Onward Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.59 crore, up 105.81% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.59 crore in June 2021 up 105.81% from Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 down 154.35% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021 down 64.63% from Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2020.

Onward Tech shares closed at 245.50 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.28% returns over the last 6 months and 293.43% over the last 12 months.

Close
Onward Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations51.5949.7125.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations51.5949.7125.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--1.74--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.3834.7717.26
Depreciation2.172.212.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.709.053.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.651.941.66
Other Income1.042.480.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.614.422.06
Interest0.220.380.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.834.041.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.834.041.50
Tax-0.221.070.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.612.971.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.612.971.13
Equity Share Capital17.4916.3416.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.371.820.70
Diluted EPS-0.371.750.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.351.820.70
Diluted EPS-0.371.750.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Onward Tech #Onward Technologies #Results
first published: Jul 16, 2021 02:55 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.