Onward Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.07 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.07 crore in June 2020 down 15.52% from Rs. 29.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020 down 69.51% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2020 down 42.95% from Rs. 7.73 crore in June 2019.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2019.

Onward Tech shares closed at 58.20 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.94% returns over the last 6 months and -13.26% over the last 12 months.