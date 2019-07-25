Onward Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.67 crore, down 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.67 crore in June 2019 down 2.05% from Rs. 30.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2019 up 115.92% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.73 crore in June 2019 up 90.86% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2018.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2018.

Onward Tech shares closed at 51.00 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.64% over the last 12 months.