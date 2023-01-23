Onward Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore, up 36.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore in December 2022 up 36.44% from Rs. 59.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 up 19.77% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2022 up 33.91% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

Onward Tech shares closed at 339.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.