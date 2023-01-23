 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Onward Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore, up 36.44% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore in December 2022 up 36.44% from Rs. 59.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 up 19.77% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2022 up 33.91% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

Onward Tech shares closed at 339.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.

Onward Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.26 76.76 59.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.26 76.76 59.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.98 61.23 45.20
Depreciation 3.30 3.18 2.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.70 12.18 8.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.28 0.17 3.39
Other Income 1.99 2.01 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.27 2.17 4.17
Interest 0.42 0.43 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.85 1.75 3.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.85 1.75 3.91
Tax 1.33 0.54 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.52 1.21 2.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.52 1.21 2.94
Equity Share Capital 22.26 22.15 21.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 0.55 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.55 0.53 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 0.55 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.55 0.53 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

