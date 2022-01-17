Onward Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.56 crore, up 94.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.56 crore in December 2021 up 94.55% from Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021 up 15.89% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021 up 8.29% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2020.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2020.

Onward Tech shares closed at 338.10 on January 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.58% returns over the last 6 months and 225.25% over the last 12 months.