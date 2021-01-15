Onward Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore, down 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore in December 2020 down 1.26% from Rs. 31.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020 up 14.68% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2020 down 0.84% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2019.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2019.

Onward Tech shares closed at 103.95 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.59% returns over the last 6 months and 61.79% over the last 12 months.