Onward Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.11 crore, up 50.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.11 crore in September 2022 up 50.95% from Rs. 72.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 down 89.64% from Rs. 5.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2022 down 63.32% from Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2021.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in September 2021.

Onward Tech shares closed at 270.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.19% over the last 12 months.