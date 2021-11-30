MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Onward Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.94 crore, up 21.2% Y-o-Y

November 30, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.94 crore in September 2021 up 21.2% from Rs. 60.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in September 2021 up 130.22% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2021 up 75.19% from Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2020.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2020.

Close

Onward Tech shares closed at 250.45 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.46% returns over the last 6 months and 276.90% over the last 12 months.

Onward Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations72.9469.6060.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations72.9469.6060.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.3958.8246.28
Depreciation2.522.422.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.2812.668.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.74-4.302.98
Other Income4.1115.540.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.8511.243.81
Interest0.240.230.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6111.023.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.6111.023.24
Tax3.021.120.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.599.892.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.599.892.43
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.599.892.43
Equity Share Capital17.5917.4916.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.186.031.50
Diluted EPS2.845.781.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.186.031.50
Diluted EPS2.845.781.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Onward Tech #Onward Technologies #Results
first published: Nov 30, 2021 09:33 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.