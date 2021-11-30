Onward Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.94 crore, up 21.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.94 crore in September 2021 up 21.2% from Rs. 60.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in September 2021 up 130.22% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2021 up 75.19% from Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2020.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2020.

Onward Tech shares closed at 250.45 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.46% returns over the last 6 months and 276.90% over the last 12 months.