Onward Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore, down 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore in September 2020 down 12.51% from Rs. 68.79 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2020 down 19.19% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2020 down 24.27% from Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2019.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.88 in September 2019.

Onward Tech shares closed at 64.10 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 61.46% returns over the last 6 months and -1.23% over the last 12 months.