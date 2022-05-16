 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Onward Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.47 crore, up 31.87% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.47 crore in March 2022 up 31.87% from Rs. 66.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2022 up 48.76% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022 up 35.49% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2021.

Onward Tech shares closed at 287.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.83% returns over the last 6 months and 129.82% over the last 12 months.

Onward Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.47 77.26 66.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.47 77.26 66.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.24 57.37 51.42
Depreciation 2.70 2.46 2.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.89 10.21 9.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.63 7.22 1.35
Other Income 1.60 0.28 2.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.24 7.51 3.37
Interest 0.29 0.26 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.95 7.25 2.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.95 7.25 2.95
Tax 1.73 2.27 0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.22 4.98 2.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.22 4.98 2.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.22 4.98 2.17
Equity Share Capital 22.03 21.93 16.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 2.60 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.42 2.52 1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 2.60 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.42 2.52 1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
