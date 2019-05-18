Onward Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 65.68 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.68 crore in March 2019 up 5.86% from Rs. 62.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019 up 178.25% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2019 up 196.7% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2018.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2018.

Onward Tech shares closed at 51.00 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.64% over the last 12 months.