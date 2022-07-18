Onward Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.67 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.67 crore in June 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 69.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 down 87.81% from Rs. 9.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2022 down 63.25% from Rs. 13.66 crore in June 2021.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.03 in June 2021.

Onward Tech shares closed at 293.05 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.30% over the last 12 months.