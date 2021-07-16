Onward Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, up 24.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in June 2021 up 24.22% from Rs. 56.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.89 crore in June 2021 up 2435.01% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.66 crore in June 2021 up 233.99% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2020.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Onward Tech shares closed at 245.50 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.28% returns over the last 6 months and 293.43% over the last 12 months.