Onward Tech consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 62.97 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 62.97 62.04 61.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 62.97 62.04 61.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.63 1.65 1.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 45.25 47.38 44.78 Depreciation 1.40 1.32 1.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.88 13.09 10.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.82 -1.40 3.37 Other Income 0.10 2.19 0.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.92 0.80 3.70 Interest 0.72 0.64 0.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.20 0.16 2.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.20 0.16 2.89 Tax 1.10 -0.99 0.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.10 1.15 2.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.10 1.15 2.04 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.10 1.15 2.04 Equity Share Capital 15.65 15.54 15.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 0.74 -- Diluted EPS 1.28 0.74 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 0.74 -- Diluted EPS 1.28 0.74 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited