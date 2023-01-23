Onward Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.78 crore, up 49.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.78 crore in December 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 77.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 50.64% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 down 23.07% from Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2021.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.

Onward Tech shares closed at 339.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.