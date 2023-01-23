English
    Onward Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.78 crore, up 49.85% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.78 crore in December 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 77.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 50.64% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 down 23.07% from Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2021.

    Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.

    Onward Tech shares closed at 339.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.

    Onward Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.78110.1177.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.78110.1177.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.3190.8357.37
    Depreciation3.393.262.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9216.1210.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.16-0.107.22
    Other Income1.121.010.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.280.917.51
    Interest0.430.430.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.850.487.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.850.487.25
    Tax1.39-0.092.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.460.584.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.460.584.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.460.584.98
    Equity Share Capital22.2622.1521.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.110.262.60
    Diluted EPS1.080.252.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.110.262.60
    Diluted EPS1.080.252.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am