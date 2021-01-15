Onward Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.83 crore, down 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.83 crore in December 2020 down 17.03% from Rs. 69.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2020 down 17.66% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2020 down 21.15% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2019.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2019.

Onward Tech shares closed at 103.95 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.59% returns over the last 6 months and 61.79% over the last 12 months.