Onward Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.70 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.70 crore in December 2019 up 11.6% from Rs. 62.45 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2019 down 2.65% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2019 up 25.6% from Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2018.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2018.

Onward Tech shares closed at 64.00 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.97% over the last 12 months.