Onward Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.45 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.45 crore in December 2018 up 7.66% from Rs. 58.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2018 up 482.75% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2018 down 46.14% from Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2017.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2017.

Onward Tech shares closed at 62.35 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months and -45.11% over the last 12 months.