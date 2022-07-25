Ontic Finserve Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, up 59.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in June 2022 up 59.56% from Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Ontic Finserve EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Ontic Finserve shares closed at 1.98 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)