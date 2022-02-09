Ontic Finserve Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, up 1134.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in December 2021 up 1134.95% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 730.68% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Ontic Finserve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Ontic Finserve shares closed at 27.65 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)