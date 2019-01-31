Ontic Finserve Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 56.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 56.69% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 20.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Ontic Finserve EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.

Ontic Finserve shares closed at 7.75 on January 03, 2019 (BSE)