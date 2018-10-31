OnMobile Global Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.97 crore, down 20.59% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 57.97 crore in September 2018 down 20.59% from Rs. 73.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.48 crore in September 2018 down 0.61% from Rs. 11.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2018 down 9.86% from Rs. 16.64 crore in September 2017.

OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2017.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 34.20 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.49% returns over the last 6 months and -46.31% over the last 12 months.