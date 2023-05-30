English
    OnMobile Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.11 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.11 crore in March 2023 up 5.29% from Rs. 49.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2023 down 678.39% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2023 down 162.67% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2022.

    OnMobile Global shares closed at 82.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.16% over the last 12 months.

    OnMobile Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.1153.9449.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.1153.9449.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.517.447.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.0523.8420.45
    Depreciation1.481.561.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.3622.5124.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.29-1.41-4.09
    Other Income-2.309.5113.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.588.109.89
    Interest0.150.150.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.737.959.77
    Exceptional Items-5.05---5.14
    P/L Before Tax-13.797.954.63
    Tax-4.443.193.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.344.771.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.344.771.62
    Equity Share Capital106.02105.91105.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.460.15
    Diluted EPS-0.090.460.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.460.15
    Diluted EPS-0.090.460.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

