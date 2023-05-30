OnMobile Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.11 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.11 crore in March 2023 up 5.29% from Rs. 49.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2023 down 678.39% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2023 down 162.67% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2022.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 82.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.16% over the last 12 months.