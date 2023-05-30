OnMobile Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.11 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.11 crore in March 2023 up 5.29% from Rs. 49.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2023 down 678.39% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2023 down 162.67% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2022.
OnMobile Global shares closed at 82.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.16% over the last 12 months.
|OnMobile Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.11
|53.94
|49.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.11
|53.94
|49.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.51
|7.44
|7.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.05
|23.84
|20.45
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.56
|1.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.36
|22.51
|24.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.29
|-1.41
|-4.09
|Other Income
|-2.30
|9.51
|13.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.58
|8.10
|9.89
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.73
|7.95
|9.77
|Exceptional Items
|-5.05
|--
|-5.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.79
|7.95
|4.63
|Tax
|-4.44
|3.19
|3.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.34
|4.77
|1.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.34
|4.77
|1.62
|Equity Share Capital
|106.02
|105.91
|105.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.46
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.46
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.46
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.46
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
