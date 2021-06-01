OnMobile Global Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.73 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.73 crore in March 2021 down 6.83% from Rs. 52.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021 up 113.83% from Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.78 crore in March 2021 up 14445.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

OnMobile Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2020.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 119.75 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 93.93% returns over the last 6 months and 327.68% over the last 12 months.