OnMobile Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.30 crore, up 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.30 crore in March 2020 up 0.69% from Rs. 51.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2020 down 13077.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 104.17% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2019.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 30.55 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -4.38% over the last 12 months.