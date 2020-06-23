OnMobile Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.30 crore, up 0.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.30 crore in March 2020 up 0.69% from Rs. 51.94 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2020 down 13077.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 104.17% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2019.
OnMobile Global shares closed at 30.55 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -4.38% over the last 12 months.
|OnMobile Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.30
|51.77
|51.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.30
|51.77
|51.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.27
|9.71
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.64
|22.45
|24.00
|Depreciation
|2.39
|2.41
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.70
|12.59
|28.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.70
|4.61
|-2.02
|Other Income
|9.20
|5.59
|3.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.50
|10.20
|1.25
|Interest
|0.33
|0.35
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.83
|9.85
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|-3.67
|--
|-1.27
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.50
|9.85
|-0.02
|Tax
|5.36
|1.79
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.86
|8.06
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.86
|8.06
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|105.70
|105.70
|105.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|0.76
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|0.76
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|0.76
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|0.76
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:08 am