OnMobile Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore, down 13.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore in March 2019 down 13.86% from Rs. 60.30 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 101.02% from Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2019 down 73.73% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2018.
OnMobile Global shares closed at 40.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|OnMobile Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.94
|55.36
|52.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|7.78
|Total Income From Operations
|51.94
|55.36
|60.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.00
|27.61
|29.82
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.41
|2.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.57
|29.24
|32.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|-2.90
|-4.65
|Other Income
|3.27
|18.17
|11.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.25
|15.27
|7.14
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.25
|15.27
|7.11
|Exceptional Items
|-1.27
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|15.27
|7.11
|Tax
|0.07
|1.56
|-1.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|13.71
|8.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|13.71
|8.83
|Equity Share Capital
|105.70
|105.70
|105.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|1.30
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|1.30
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|1.30
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|1.30
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited