OnMobile Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore, down 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore in March 2019 down 13.86% from Rs. 60.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 101.02% from Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2019 down 73.73% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2018.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 40.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.71% over the last 12 months.