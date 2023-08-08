OnMobile Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.17 crore, down 2.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.17 crore in June 2023 down 2.08% from Rs. 54.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2023 up 1186.61% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2023 up 239.74% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

OnMobile Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 79.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.31% returns over the last 6 months and -34.95% over the last 12 months.