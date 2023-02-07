OnMobile Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.94 crore, down 1.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.94 crore in December 2022 down 1.09% from Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2022 up 13.71% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 14.32% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.